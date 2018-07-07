Upper West: Poor Drainage System Affecting Car Dealers

Poor drainage system is affecting work at the Wa Magazine, according to the Upper West Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG).

The Association, which expressed worry about the situation, said the poor drainage, had come with a lot of challenges ranging from low sales and closing down of shops among others anytime it rained.

Mr Abdulai Ahemd, the General Secretary of the Association who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa, appealed to the Wa Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to come to their aid.

'The absence of drainage systems at the site has exposed the area to floods and put workers there as well as people who come there to do business in a distress position,' he said.

Mr. Ahmed revealed that patronage of goods and services at the Magazine usually increased during the rainy season due to farm activities that needed the use of mechanised equipment.

'During this season, oil, grease, spanners, bolts and nuts move faster than any other goods and when the raining season stops, the market becomes slow again,' Ahmed disclosed, urging the authorities to work on the drainage systems.