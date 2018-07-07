Wassa East: Quarry To Be Established Under 1D 1F

The Wassa East District has registered it own quarry company under the one District One Factory policy of the government.

It has also signed a quarry service contract with A1 Mega Company Limited to crush 10,000 tons aggregate of mining waste rocks acquired by the Assembly at the Akyempim Site of Golden Star Resources Ltd into aggregates for construction.

Mr Wilson Arthur, District Chief Executive for the area, made this known during the second ordinary meeting of the third session of the seventh assembly at Daboase.

He said samples of the aggregate has been duly tested by the Ghana Highways Authority and certified to be usable for civil construction.

Mr Arthur said under the Assembly's second 1D1F project, an investor has taken over the cassava process project and has acquired factory site land near Daboase and has been introduced to the 1D1F secretariat by management for the necessary support.

On Planting for Food and Jobs Initiative, the DCE said 47 farmers received inputs in the form of seeds and fertilizers.

On Cocoa, he said the District was selected out of the 23 districts in the Western Region to host the regional cocoa farmers rally, adding that new interventions, including artificial pollination and pruning services as well as improved availability of fertilizer, expanded mass spraying service would increase cocoa farming in the District from three bags to 10 bags an acre.

On Fall Army worms, he said reported FAW cases invasion were received from 1,560 farmers and that a total of 1, 960 acres farm area of maize was affected.

Touching on Youth Employment Agency, Mr Arthur said more than 349 people have been engaged under the various models with community health workers and sanitation models recording 105 and 134 respectively.

He said under the NABCO graduate employment programme, 330 slots have been allocated to the District and stressed that the District has plans to employ all the graduates who would be engaged under the programme.

The DCE announced that a total of 240 persons with disability benefited from the new grant PWD wealth creation capacity programme.

He said out of the number 181 PWDs were supported with cash of GH¢400.00 each as start up capital, 49 were supported with working tools and equipment, eight were given educational support with two getting medical support.

On LEAP, Mr Arthur said an amount of GH¢168,384.00 was disbursed to 288 households from 13 communities.

He hinted that the LEAP programme had been expanded and 399 households, more from 22 communities have been added, noting that 10 additional communities have been recommended, awaiting processing.

The District Chief Executive informed the house that most of the development projects have been completed with a few currently ongoing.

On the finances of the Assembly, Mr Arthur said GH¢475,376.84 was mobilized as IGF representing 79.82 percent of the budgeted figure of GH¢595,494.00 for 2018 fiscal year.

He commended the various area councils for their efforts in mobilizing revenue and urged them not to rest on their oars, since the disbursement of DACF now depended on the amount generated from the IGF, "the more IGF you generate the more DACF you receive".