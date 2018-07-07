Ashaiman Money Lenders Prefer Shrines To The Courts

Tema, July 6, GNA - It is becoming the norm for creditors in the Ashaiman Municipality to retrieve money owe them by debtors at shrines because according to them, the court system has failed them.

Mediators at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre at Ashaiman revealed this in their annual report made available to the Ghana News Agency.

According to them, 'Many are those who said they would not go to the court again but adopt alternative method by going to the shrine to retrieve their monies or invoke the power of smaller god's on other parties to make themselves satisfied'.

They indicated that some creditors who were referred to the courts from the ADR Centre reported that after going through all the needed court procedures and hearing, their money were not retrieved.

'Some also complain bitterly due to the expenses incurred as filling fees and other fees which had been collected and not able to recover their monies for them'.

The mediators said the country must take a second look at debt recovery laws as the current court system found it difficult retrieving monies from debtors who had no assets to be auctioned.

The ADR Centre received 251 debts cases in 2017, showing 63 reduction in cases over the 314 handed in 2016.

They revealed that debt recovery cases had been a serious problem for the Centre since its inception because some of the debtors used loans they contract on funerals and other unproductive ventures.

High interest rate on loans were also sighted for defaults in repayments while micro-finance operators also defaulted in paying contributors after their agents abscond.

GNA