Armed Robbers Invade Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway

Six armed robbers attacked a 49 seater Yuntong bus with registration number GT 5255-17 around Tetrem on the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway in the Western Region.

The robbers took away unspecified amount of money from the passengers.

The 40 year-old driver in charge of the bus, Mr Yaw Quayson, briefed the Ghana News Agency about the incident in Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

According to the driver, they were travelling from Accra to Enchi and when they were about 60 meters to the new Police Barrier at Tetrem, he saw some vehicles parked with people lying on the ground.

Mr Quayson said he drove closer to find out if it was an accident, but to his surprise, he found six robbers with AK 47 raffles who had blocked the road with two bauxite tipper trucks and were ransacking travellers around 1:30 am.

He said two of the robbers stopped his bus and ordered him to alight and then robbed him of 700 Ghana cedis and gave him some slaps.

Mr Quayson said one of the robbers also entered the bus and fired some warning gun shots and ordered the passengers to disembark and to surrender all their money.

The driver said after the operation the robbers ordered the passengers to get onto the bus and they fled into the nearby bush.

He added that none of the passengers sustained gunshot wounds as they adhered to all the orders of the armed men.

Mr Quayson stated that when they got to the Tetrem Police Barrier, there was no police officer on duty for them to lodge their predicament, so they proceeded to the Bonsa Police Barrier and informed the officers on duty.

Mr Peter Oppong , a trader , Kwame Awusi and Andrew Osei bus conductors all victims of the robbery said all the men were severely beaten.

Mr Oppong lamented that due to the frequent robbery attacks on the road transport owners and driver unions should engage the services of the Ghana Police Service to escort their vehicles to their various destinations.