Central Region: Baby Found In The Forest

Awutu Senya (C/R), July 5, GNA - A three-day-old baby boy has been found by a hunter in a forest at Awutu Kwame Whettey, in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Mr Kweku Asemanyi, the hunter told the Ghana News Agency that he found the baby, who had been swamped by ants and houseflies, after hearing his cry in the forest and immediately rushed him to the Awutu Beraku Health Centre.

Madam Florence Amoako, the midwife of the Health Centre, said the baby was responding to treatment of ant bites and infection and would be discharged in the next few days.

She advised young girls to avoid early sex, if they were not ready to bear the responsibility of having and taking care of a child.