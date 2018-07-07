

Recommended tuberculosis medication induces a dramatic acceleration in the course of the HIV disease

Tuberculosis is a chronic infectious disease which generally affects the lungs. The causing agents, the tubercle bacilli (Mycobacterium tuberculosis), are commonly passed on from person to person through coughing up droplets from the respiratory tract (lungs), and can also be transmitted to the skin or eyes of persons in the immediate vicinity.

They can also penetrate the body through drinking. In general, the affected body has forces of defense capable of destroying small quantities of tubercles. A past contact with tubercles irritating the body can be proven for roughly five years with the tuberculin test.

Tubercles can nowadays be successfully overcome through the use of chemical preparations. Rifampicin and Isoniazid cure almost 100% of all tuberculosis within a few weeks. Early tuberculosis vaccinations make already children resistant. In the USA, the number of tuberculosis dropped annually by 507% in 1976, 1977, and 1978. It must have been similar in almost all countries in the world.

Tuberculosis has been almost eradicated in Cuba since the Revolution in 1959. The leading TB-fighters of the USA government, however, claim that this victory over tuberculosis was something quite unnatural. "The complete explanation for the dramatic decline in tuberculosis morbidity in Cuba, and in many other countries during the century, remains unclear.

Intentional spreading of tubercles in the USA, Uganda, Bujumbura/Burundi, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa and France

In 1972, it was reported that, since 1964, in New York, 18 black people and three white heroin users were infected with an "in the general population not commonly encountered virulent, disseminated, multifocal form of tuberculosis," which could have been a development presumably contributed by "foreign material in street heroin."

Since 1980, in several states, people fell ill increasingly with tuberculosis. These increased in the rates of tuberculosis in South Africa, Namibia, Bujumbura, Malawi, South East Florida, New York, Texas, and France was attributed also to HIV-infections in all the publications we could get hold of it. This is wrong.

Tuberculosis and immunosuppression. Cortisol doesn't have an activating effect

Among persons suffering from cancer with an associated form of cell-mediated immunodeficiency caused by medications, no additional tuberculosis cases occurred.

Tuberculosis and Aids

4.6% of Aids diseases in the USA generally follow active tuberculosis. Hence, tuberculosis occurs 500 times more frequently among final stage of Aids patients than among those persons without immunodeficiency.

Of the eight million HIV-infected persons worldwide in 1990, 50% is supposed to have become infected with tuberculosis. An HIV-infection initially either leaves alone or enhances the body's forces of defense against tuberculosis.

The forces of the defense are only destroyed in an advanced stage. The Centers for Diseases Control explicitly described in the definition of Aids valid from 1981 to 1987 tuberculosis as "insufficiently predictive of cellular immunodeficiency."

It was only in the definition of 1987 that a disease caused by tuberculosis outside the lung together with evidence of HIV-infection was indicated as being Aids. Pulmonary tuberculosis, whether new or reactivated, consequently does not point to immunodeficiency induced by HIV.

Regarding several Aids diseases, it has been a well-known fact for a very long time from clinical observations, and respect to Aids diseases such as Burkitt's lymphoma and Kaposi's Sarcoma from epidemiological observations in Uganda, that these are associated with a reduction in the frequency of tuberculosis.

Summary

Mass tuberculosis infections of people with Aids are not caused by the HIV-infection. The increase in the number of tuberculosis patients in some parts of the world is a result of the intended spread of special tuberculosis agents in camps, hospitals, and prisons by inserting into heroin, medications, and food.

The agents used are hardly contagious, and yet they are resistant to current tuberculosis-medications. They are used, a particular against black people. In special tuberculosis clinics in Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, and Zaire, the patients get intentionally infected with HIV.

Their stay in specific hospitals in the mentioned countries represents the risk of becoming infected with HIV. A recommended tuberculosis medication induces a dramatic acceleration in the course of the HIV disease.