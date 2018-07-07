Aggressive New HIV Strain In West Africa, A Discussion Of Scientific Lunatics



Being diagnosed with HIV is not the end of life but the discrimination and stigma behind it send them to their graves early

“An aggressive new HIV strain in West Africa develops into Aids more rapidly: What is a ‘Recombinant’ Virus?” This is the title of a feature article published on Nov 29, 2013, by Susan Scutti.

According to her investigations, the new strain is known as a recombinant form of the virus; geographic regions are often dominated by only one or two epidemic strains of HIV, and sometimes a person may become infected with two different strains, usually because they have traveled to or met someone from another region. In such cases, two strains of the virus may meld and form a “recombinant.”

The recombinant discovered by the Swedish researchers, during long-term follow-up of HIV-infected individuals in Guinea-Bissau, is called A3/02 and is a cross between the most common strains, 02AG and A3, found in that region of West Africa. So far, the new strain has only been identified in West Africa.

The above-mentioned article was followed a few days later by Angelica Palm. She wrote, “Recombinants seem to be more vigorous and more aggressive than the strains from which they developed.”

Angelica Palm, a doctoral student at Lund University, Sweden, explained in a press release, “In this case, the rate of progression, developing from infection to Aids, is up to two-and-a-half years faster than either of the parent strains.”

Almost two years later an article was published by Lizzy Parry for ‘Mailonline’, on the 16th of February 2015 to be precise, called; “New aggressive strain of HIV can progress to Aids in just three years, scientists warn”. Lizzy Parry pointed out in her article as follows:

A new strain of HIV found spreading in Cuba is known as CRF19

Causes patients to progress to full-blown AIDS within three years

The average HIV patient progresses to AIDS in around 10 years

Many patients with new strain found to have AIDS at a point of diagnosis

An article which drew my attention making the circle round was published by the Laboratory for Clinical and Epidemiological Virology, at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.

The title? “A much more aggressive than others” strain of HIV has been discovered by an international team of researchers in patients in Cuba. It can progress to AIDS in just three years, sometimes even before patients realize they were infected.

The new strain was found by researchers at KU. Obviously, all those publications must be a discussion of journalistic and scientific lunatics because all the information is published in my book:

“Aids de grootste misdaad in de medische geschiedenis” -Aids The Greatest Crime in Medical History in 2002, through Elmar Publishers and all data written about dates back to the “Great World Wars”.

So, why is it that journalists and scientists don’t publish all those scientific references I described? Especially those scientists from the Laboratory for Clinical and Epidemiological Virology at the Catholic University of Leuven; should have been aware of the data.

Not only those data but also about the medical crimes Belgium committed in Africa by allowing criminal scientists like Hillary Koprowski to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of innocent African natives with contaminated vaccines.

Therefore, to make the record straight, my dearest Susan Scutti, Angelica Palm and Lizzy Parry, I would like to answer your articles in the following tone:

LABORATORY AIDS

The biologist Jacob Segal born in Russia, a professor at Humboldt University in the former GDR, holds a very special opinion about the origin of AIDS after.

The scientist is convinced that AIDS was created in the laboratory. In a 1986 the pamphlet he wrote reveals; “AIDS: USA Home-Made Evil”, he claimed that HIV was created by two existing viruses to tie up.

That would have happened in the laboratory at Fort Detrick in Maryland, headquarters of the US program for chemical and biological warfare where the virus could be tested in the late seventies on prisoners who had been made available in exchange for an early release.

Because it didn’t develop any symptoms within six months, the trials were deemed to have failed and the prisoners were released. According to Segal, few of those released who were homosexual caused the first AIDS infections in the United States.

This historical theory as the course of the disease, is unlikely, although this does not mean that scientists would be unable at the moment to create artificial HIV.

Nathan Landau of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at the University of New York, for instance, found out that a defect in genes, some people are protected against HIV infection and this protective gene, known as CCR5 gene, is curiously only in whites.

After the First World War, it was officially confirmed by Germany that more than 27,000 horses, between June 1917 and August 1918 have ” ansteckende blutarmut” (Infectious anemia) a disease that infected more than five thousand animals.

According to the Germans, it was accidental infections, but that’s not true because it is known that for the production of biological weapons, as well as for the production of serums and vaccines.

Plant for vaccine and serum production herein are specialized and can be used to exterminate a great number of animals.

After World War I, the interest of Germany in ansteckende blutarmut diminished a little but not for long. Because Lührs, a veterinarian at a military academy in veterinary medicine in Berlin, concluded in 1919 after his study with the horse Aids-causing virus, that cause sickness in horses, pigs and dogs could also affect people.

Therefore, they have to provide cooked meat, fried or steamed. A year after that opinion he published an article with the catchy title; “Ist das Wechselfieber Pferde auf der Menschen übertragbar?” ( Horses intermittent fevers, transferable on the people?)

In the article, he described the horse AIDS virus can be transmitted to humans. He suggested that this is possible by injections of serum obtained from infected horse blood.

Lührs was taken very seriously because in 1922 the German government officially made known that people must bake, steam or cook their meat very well to avoid AIDS infection.

German manufacturers of vaccines were required in order to heat their preparations extracted from horse blood for half an hour up to just below a temperature of 59 Celsius.

In the postwar years, there were virtually no new cases in Germany that registration of “Ansteckende Blutarmut” disease came to an end. The disease affects more or less forgotten.

Only examining of a retrovirus by Luc Montagnier, the French researcher in 1983 of an AIDS-deceased young gay French clothing designer, published about the medical doctorate moment.

The malicious virus Montagnier noticed by the electron microscope was exactly the same retrovirus many years earlier affected horses in Germany. That “ansteckende blutarmut” was exactly the same as the virus found to be responsible for AIDS in humans.

Partly due to the finding of Montagnier, the debate about the origins of AIDS between the United States and France became known. Even former President Ronald Reagan and his French counterpart Jacques Chirac were involved in a quarrel.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, East German couple Jacob and Lily Segal, published an article revealing that AIDS was the result of genetic manipulation. According to them, it was investigated in a secret military laboratory at Fort Detrick in the United States.

The Segals’, made it known where the development of biological weapons. It is reported that an experiment was conducted to develop a new AIDS-causing virus but now coupled with the aid of a sheep AIDS virus to the human AIDS virus.

This newly constructed war bio-weapon potentially appears namely in a position to be lethal to be able to have increased in human white blood cells.

Genetically engineered viruses were tested on homosexual prisoners. Shortly after their release, they had the disease. That is first contamination of homosexuals in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

According to the Segals’ AIDS was man-made disease provided specially for black people, unfortunately, or fortunately, it has become a global problem through unprotected sex.

The pseudo-discoverers of the AIDS virus begin reluctantly admitting that AIDS does not come from the rainforest, but just from a laboratory tube.

As Luc Montagnier wrote a publication of what he had discovered, while Robert Gallo was put under pressure, during the presentation of the Paul-Ehrlich Price in 1999. Because one of his horse AIDS’ patients admitted that it was a special ‘US Virus Program “participated under the code name” Project Office.”

Knowing all the afore-explained events do I need to explain which scientists of the Laboratory for Clinical and Epidemiological Virology, at the Catholic University of in Leuven, Belgium discovered this new aggressive strain? Of course not, for they are to amateur for not reading the proper scientific literature!

Again people should know that Aids and Ebola were medical crimes to bring those responsible for those medical crimes to face justice. It shouldn’t be an issue of unconcern because it happened to Africans.

Since no one knows about the future, no one knows what comes tomorrow. We live in a dangerous world because some scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and politicians love money more than the life of a human being.