Investigate Freddy Blay Over 275 Buses For NPP - Sampson Ahi

The Minority in Parliament has called on all investigative bodies in the country to probe how the acting national chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddy Blay managed to raise money to purchase 275 buses for the party.

Speaking to Power 97.9 FM's Parliamentary correspondent, Princess Arita Anim on Thursday, the member of Parliament for Bodi in the Western Region, Samson Ahi stated that the "investigative bodies in the country must probe" the source of funding for the buses.

He said Mr Blay is the board chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which makes him a public official hence he should be investigated to show that President Nana Akufo-Addo is truly committed to fighting corruption as he has stated.

100 of the Toyota Hiace mini-busses arrived in Wednesday, July 4 at the Tema Port, barely three days to the party’s national delegate’s congress in Koforidua, where he is contesting to become the substantive national chairman.

The bus project has put the businessman under a barrage of criticism by a section of Ghanaians, political analysts and his fiercest contender in the race, four times failed national chairman aspirant Stephen Ntim who has accused him of 'vote buying'.

However, Freddy Blay’s campaign team has revealed all the buses which cost a little over $11 million will be given to the State Transport Corporation (STC) to add to its operational fleet and pay monies into the accounts of all the party’s constituencies to help run the party.

Mr. Blay, who facilitated the purchase of the mini-buses, is reported to have made a down payment of 3 million dollars, which constitutes 30% of the total cost of all the cars expected to generate revenue by using them for commercial purposes, to pay for them over a two-year period.

Story by: Henryson Okrah/ myxyzonline.com/93.1MHZ