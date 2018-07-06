NDC Chairman To Petition Martin Amidu Over Freddy Blay’s 275 Buses

The Eastern regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Tawiah Boateng has vowed to petition the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to investigate the acting national Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddy Blay for buying 275 buses for his party.

100 of the Toyota Hiace mini buses arrived in Wednesday, July 4 at the Tema Port.

Freddy Blay’s campaign team has revealed all the the buses which cost a little over $11 million will be given to the State Transport Corporation (STC) to add to its operational fleet and pay monies into the accounts of all the party’s constituencies to help run the party.

The bus project has put the National Chairman aspirant who is also the board chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) under a barrage of criticism by a section of Ghanaians and analysts.

But speaking in an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Power 97.9 FM midday news in Accra on Thursday, Mr Tawiah argued that Mr Blay could not have single handedly procured the buses.

Although Mr Blay has said the source of funding for the project is a loan facility, the NDC Chairman suspects the NPP’s acting National Chairman may have misapplied state funds or engaged in corrupt practices.

“Did he ever buy a pick-up truck for his Constituency at Ellembele when he was their Member of Parliament?” Mr Tawiah quizzed.

He continued that “he (Blay) must be investigated thoroughly.”

Asked who should probe Mr Blay, he said he will, in the coming days, petition the Special Prosecutor to look into the matter.

To him, the matter is a test case for President Nana Akufo-Addo who has pledged to combat corruption in his administration.

Source: Ghana/ mypowerfmonline.com