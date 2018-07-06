modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | General News

Photo Of The Week: Protecting The Quiz Mistress' Bag

MyJoyOnline
Photo Of The Week: Protecting The Quiz Mistress' Bag

At the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz grande finale, the quiz mistress' bag was stolen as the stage was flooded by a crowd after Prempeh College was declared winner.

Clearly, steps have been taken to ensure, the theft does not reccur at the 2018 grande finale.

quot-img-1"When precepts become nuisance to the ears of people, lobby their eyes with your examples and you'll win over their defiance"

By: RICHARD K. B. EYIAH quot-img-1
body-container-line