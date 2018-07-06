"When precepts become nuisance to the ears of people, lobby their eyes with your examples and you'll win over their defiance"By: RICHARD K. B. EYIAH
Photo Of The Week: Protecting The Quiz Mistress' Bag
At the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz grande finale, the quiz mistress' bag was stolen as the stage was flooded by a crowd after Prempeh College was declared winner.
Clearly, steps have been taken to ensure, the theft does not reccur at the 2018 grande finale.