Kpandai Residents Agree To Stay In Northern Region

Members of the Kpandai branch of the Konkomba Youth Association have revealed that they have no reservations about a decision by the Justice Brobbey Commission of inquiry tasked to collate petitions on the creation of new regions to make Kpandai remain in the Northern Region.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the Association, Waja T. Jimmy, said claims by some individuals that the residents were against the decision to have them remain in the Northern Region were untrue.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press release in circulation in the media sgned by one Mr. Kofi Sey, purported to be the stand of Konkomba Community in Kpandai on the removal of Kpandai District from the proposed “Savannah Region which he alluded to the fact that majority of Konkombas in the district are against the Commission's wisdom to exclude Kpandai from Savannah Region.”

“We are writing to state unequivocally that KOYA Kpandai branch and the Konkomba chief of Kpandai the official mouthpiece of Konkombas in kpandai District, have no knowledge of the said press release. We have no prior knowledge to the content of the said press release and so we disassociate ourselves from the writer and the content of the press release.”

It said although it had not been presented with the report, it has been informed that the committee recommended that Kpandai remains in the Northern Region.

The association said in the statement that it had no objection to the recommendation.

“We want to state emphatically that we have no objection whatsoever if the Commissioners in their wisdom so decide that Kpandai remains in the Northern Region. Individuals and groups have the right to express their opinions on national issues. However, where false attributions made for personal gratification is worrying. Mr. Kofi Sey and the content of his press release should be treated with the contempt they deserve.”

While urging the public to be wary of individuals who parade themselves as spokespersons of residents of Kpandai, he emphasized that only the Kpandai Branch of the Konkomba Youth Association and the Konkomba Chief of Kpandai speak for the residents.

“We entreat the government and the public to completely disregard the writer and the content of his press release and any future press release that will come through Mr. Kofi Sey on issues relating to Konkombas in the Kpandai District. The official mouthpiece of Konkombas in Kpandai remains KOYA, Kpandai Branch and the Konkomba chief of Kpandai”.