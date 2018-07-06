Bawumia Networking Youth For Nana Addo Endorses Freddie Blay, John Boadu And Others

Bawumia Networking Youth for Nana Addo has endorsed the following Candidates for the upcoming NPP annual delegates’ congress to be held in Koforidua on July 7, 2018 to elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the party in the next four years.

We the youth of Bawumia Networking Youth for Nana Addo has much confident in Mr Blay for his competent and a problem solver especially during the internal crisis which occurred in 2015. His wake up to the challenge when he was acting as general chairman and the support of some of the key national officers and the party’s grassroots won us electoral victory in the 2016 polls.

With such zeal of making things happen we the youth of Bawumia Networking Youth for Nana Addo has thrown our support for the Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon. Freddie Wormasor Blay.

Maintaining Blay is a must to retain power to continue his commendable praiseworthy works in merriment of our great party. Any true patriot of the party knows how he fought for the betterment of the party. We believe One Constituency One Bus will assist the financial obligation that our Grassroots leadership needs to meet. And more of such innovations are welcome.

We have also endorsed the candidature of John Boadu for the General Secretary position. Mr. Sammy Awuku for National Organizer. Madam Kate Gyamfuah for National Women Organizer and Mr. Henry Nana Boakye for National Youth Organizer.

With our solid support behind them we are working very hard to ensure they win their aspiring positions to maintain the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

We pray that on the 7th July 2018 with our prayers Mr Freddie Blay and the above four aspirants emerged as winners. God bless you all and in unity we shall succeed!