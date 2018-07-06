Regent Of Dagbon Appeals For Ambulance

Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Abdulai Andani, regent of Dagbon, has called on the government to provide the Yendi Municipal Hospital with an ambulance.

The Yendi Municipal Hospital serves as a referral point for over 10 district hospitals and clinics within the Eastern Corridors.

However, the absence of ambulance services in the hospital has made it almost impossible for the facility to provide emergency services outside the hospital.

Close to 15 lives were lost when two vehicles plying the Eastern Corridors road were involved in a head-on clash, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

According to the regent of Dagbon, the deaths could have been avoided had there been an ambulance service.

“The charge of the Yendi Municipal Hospital to save lives is not fully realised due to the lack of an ambulance,” he reiterated.

Kampakuya-Naa Andani disclosed this when the McDan Foundation paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Yendi in the Northern Region.

He, therefore, called on President Akufo-Addo and the McDan Foundation to immediately come to the aid of the hospital with an ambulance to help reduce the rate of deaths in the municipality.