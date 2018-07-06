Vokacom Is 2018 Software Company

At the 2018 edition of the Ghana Information, Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at the weekend, Vokacom was adjudged the Software Company of the Year.

Vokacom is the IT Service Company that designed Ghana's Digital Property Addressing System and partnered Ghana Post Company Limited to roll it out.

Vokacom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Osei Afrifa, was also adjudged the Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year in recognition of his cutting-edge technology in the IT space.

The GhanaPostGPS app designed by Vokacom, generates a unique code for every property or location in the country. A national address registry imbedded in the system enables individuals to validate their home and business addresses for easy direction and identification purposes.

A wholly Ghanaian firm formed in 2004, Vokacom's nine subsidiary companies in Ghana and other parts of Africa employ over 40 staff in the telecom value added services industry, and high-end public addressing, financial, real estate and agribusiness solutions.

Speaking to the media, Nana Osei said winning the Young ICT Entrepreneur of the Year award was a humbling experience.

He stressed: “Receiving the award, all I could think about was Vokacom's solid team and how they have made this possible. Beyond the personal accolade, it's an award of hope: hope for the young ones starting out in life and chasing their dreams. They may be doubting themselves now, but they should never give up”.

Nana Osei described the Vokacom team as “one of the most phenomenal groups of young and motivated professionals I have ever come across and I am thankful for having them on this journey”.

Other award winners for the night included GCNET, as Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year; Vodafone, Telecom Brand of the Year; Vodafone Business, Telecom Business of the Year; MTN Ghana, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year; IBM, Cloud Service Provider of the Year and Standard Chartered, Digital Bank of the Year.