Suspension Of Nurse Assistants Training Withdrawn

The Nursing & Midwifery Council (N&MC) has withdrawn the suspension of the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive training programmes.

This comes a few days after the council announced the suspension of the training programme in a letter dated June 29, 2018.

“As a follow up the council has noted the unintended contents of the letter referenced above accordingly the letter is hereby withdrawn until further notice,” the new letter said.

This directive follows a desk review meeting held by the ministry, N&MC, Ghana Health Service (GHS), CHAG, teaching hospitals and their stakeholders in respect of the health sector's need for these cadres of staff.

The outcome of the review indicated that there are adequate numbers of NAC/NAP practitioners for the health sector, hence the directive to both public and private health training institutions to halt the training of such health officers.

“The aim of this regulatory policy is to streamline and strengthen the degree and diploma awarding programmes in nursing and midwifery in order to improve the standard of practice of nursing and midwifery,” the statement to the health training institutions stated.

“You are, by this letter, therefore, advised to plan towards folding up these programs if your institution is currently running such programs,” the statement sign by Felix Nyante, N&MC Registrar, added.

In all, 42 schools have been affected by the new directive. They include eight schools in the Greater Accra Region, five in the Ashanti Region, six in the Brong-Ahafo Region, four in the Eastern Region, two in the Volta Region, six in the Northern Region, one in the Upper East Region and three in the Upper West Region.