Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Is Digital Bank Of Year

The Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has won three awards at the 8th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

The awards categories are Digital Bank of the year, Best Chief Information Officer of the year and the Information Technology team of the year.

The objective of the Awards is to recognise the contributions of companies in the telecommunication and information technology industry.

Mr Henry Baye, Head-Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana told the Ghana News Agency that the awards would encourage the Bank to invest more in digital technology to enhance operations.

He said the Bank's digital agenda and philosophy was being driven by global trends, which had influenced how clients do their Banking transactions.

'The way people transact banking activities have changed and there are far more opportunities available for banking purposes than was in the past,' Mr Baye said.

He said Standard Chartered over the years had invested heavily in the digital space, platforms, technologies and capabilities to enable it drive operations and meet the needs of clients effectively and better.

He said the Bank had focused more on Mobile App that puts control of transactions in the hand of clients, enabling the Bank to continuously improve on the capabilities of the platform and also the App to ensure clients finances were total secured.

Mr Baye said the bank had invested heavily in security to ensure that the platform is free from cyber attacks and also that transactions on the App were secured.

He said the bank had introduced biometric features into their digital Mobile App to provide extra security feature to protect the transaction of clients.

The Head-Retail Banking said it was the desire to become a digital Bank of choice and come October, management would re-launch a total new version of their App, which seeks to propel the Bank as the leader in the digital space.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA