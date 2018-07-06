Nana Tells NPP To Maintain 2016 Gains

President Akufo-Addo has spoken for the first time since the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) commenced the process to elect national officers to oversee the affairs of the party in the next four years, urging delegates to make the right choice.

Ahead of tomorrow's National Delegates' Conference to be held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, President Akufo-Addo asked the delegates to “maintain and safeguard the gains of 2016 by electing the right persons to do so.”

Most of the members of the national executive who fought hard during the 2016 general election to help the NPP defeat the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), are seeking re-election and the President's call is definitely going to boost their chances.

“As we seek to build a stronger party that will deliver prosperity to Ghanaian people, let us be mindful that the election of national officers is of great importance,” the President admonished in a statement to the delegates.

He said “we must elect officers whose principal goals will be to unify the party, strengthen its base and machinery, work hand-in-hand with government, and ensure that we give this country good governance to bring progress and prosperity to all of our people.”

The conference is expected to be held under the theme, “Building a Stronger Party, Delivering Prosperity to Ghanaians.”

President Akufo-Addo conceded that the political journey of the NPP since 2008 when it was voted out of office, has been 'arduous,' but said the party remained resolute and has been able to recapture power.

“Working together, shoulder to shoulder, as fellow patriots and nationalists for democracy in our beloved Ghana, we have been able to overcome the difficulties of opposition, winning a famous, historic victory that has seen us back to office,” he said, adding “our stamina was tested, but we kept going in the full belief that the Battle was the Lord's.”

He said never again should the NPP allow itself to be embroiled in the unfortunate situations that led to the removal from office of three senior elected officers of the party.

“The unfortunate events that characterized the aftermath of our previous National Delegates Conference in April 2014 held in Tamale, which led to the suspension from office of three senior elected officials and a handful of other officers for undermining the cohesion of the party, must never occur again,” he stated and appealed to the delegates to select committed officers for the party.

He said the delegates hold the key to the future of the NPP and the entire country, saying “we have the programme and the personnel that can lead Ghana to her destiny of progress and prosperity. When we bring prosperity to Ghana, we bring prosperity to ourselves.”

“We must, accordingly, conduct ourselves in a manner that will deepen the confidence the Ghanaian people have reposed in us,” he said, adding that“the decisions we take at this conference should enhance the prospects of our collective future.”

He expressed confidence that the NPP delegates “will make the right decision and help build a stronger party which will help deliver prosperity to the people of Ghana.”

41 Cleared

National Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved a total of 41 candidates to contest for the various positions in the party.

Freddie Wormasao Blay, acting national chairman, Dr Richard Amoako Baah and Stephen Ayesu Ntim, have been cleared for the national chairmanship position.

Emmanuel Ken Wuud Nuworsu K, Rita Talata Asobayire, Michael Omari Wadie, Vida Agyekum Acheampong, F.F Antoh, George Isaac Amoo and Agnes A. Chigabatia have been cleared to vie for the National Vice Chairmanship positions.

Those cleared for the General Secretary slot include John Boadu, who is currently acting as the General Secretary and Richard Ahiagbah.

The Treasurer aspirants are Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Kwabena Oppong Frimpong, Mary Posch-Oduro, Hajia Ruka Ahmed, Abrahim Obeng Amoakohene and Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama.

For the position of National Organiser, the committee approved Sammi Awuku, Tweneboa Kodua Emmanuel and Sulemana A. Sadik Nabicheinga.

National Youth Organiser aspirants- Henry Nana Boakye, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, Emmanuel Nana Bediako D. Appiah and Dominic Kwesi Eduah- have also been cleared.

National Women Organiser aspirants – Kate Gyamefua and Joyce Konokie Zempare, have also been approved to go and face the delegates.

Abubakari Sulemana, aka Lakulaku, Alhaji Rashid Adam, Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, Iddrisu Abdulai Dipantiche, Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Sheriff, Baba Gado Ibrahim, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Dauda Abdul Rahman Duodu, Alhaji Aminu Abu, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul-Rahman Diallo, Kazeem Ibrahim, Salihu Yahaya Bo and Ali Suraj have all been approved to contest for the National Nasara Coordinator position.