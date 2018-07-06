FF Antoh Tipped For NPP First Vice Chair

The acting First National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Fredua Antoh, popularly called FF Antoh, is going into tomorrow's elections as the most experienced candidate for the post.

Mr. Antoh worked very hard for the party as chairman of the Ashanti Region for 12 years.

He helped the party to gather over 87 percent votes in the region for the party in the 2000 general elections.

After diligently working for the party at the regional level, he decided to serve the party at the national level.

He was elected the 3rd National Vice Chairman of the party in 2014 and automatically became a member of the National Steering Committee.

He was subsequently elevated to the acting First National Vice Chairperson following the suspension of the Second National Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe and National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

As a result, the First National Vice Chairman, Freddie Blay was elevated to the acting National Chairmanship position.

He was the national coordinator for the 2016 general elections in the Northern sector of the country consisting of the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions where the party made some significant electoral gains.

He served as the treasurer of the party in the Bantama Constituency from 1999 to 2006.

Mr Antoh attended Kumasi Academy and Opoku Ware Secondary School for his 'O' and 'A' Levels and proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he majored in Biology.

The NPP stalwart taught Biology at Kumasi Academy and became the head of the Science Department in that school before venturing into politics where he has distinguished himself.

Many party faithful, including influential members, have tipped him to win the National First Vice Chairmanship position to continue to serve the party faithfully.