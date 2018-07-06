President Akufo-Addo Returns Today From SA

President Akufo-Addo is expected in the country today after a two-day visit to South Africa.

The president left the country on Wednesday for a state visit to South Africa.

He was seen off at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Bawumia and some senior government officials.

He has gone there at the invitation of South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa who has, since taking over from Jacob Zuma, made land reform and the economy his main priorities; and is now dealing with the outbreak of listeriosis which has claimed the lives of over 100 since the start of 2018.

The visit is seen as an attempt to further deepen the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, and also explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

After his arrival today, the President is expected to proceed to Koforidua the next day, Saturday, July 7, 2018 to attend his party, the NPP's National Delegates' Congress which will be in progress to elect the party's national officers.

In his absence, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be acting as President in accordance with Article 60(8) of the country's 1992 Constitution.