NPP Polls: Group appeals to delegates to vote for Blay, Eduah, others

WESTERN ALLIANCE 4 NPP GOVERNANCE

WESTERN REGION

WESTERN ALLIANCE WISHES ALL NATIONAL ASPIRANT THE VERY BEST OF LUCK IN THE UPCOMING NPP DELEGATE CONFERENCE, EVENTHOUGH WE ENDORSE

FREDDY BLAY FOR THE CHAIRMAN,

JOHN BOADU FOR THE SECRETARY,

AMANKWAH YEBOAH FOR THE TREASURE,

SAMMY AWUKU FOR THE ORGANIZER,

DOMINIC KWESI EDUAH FOR THE YOUTH ORGANIZER AND

KATE GYAMFUAH FOR THE WOMEN ORGANIZER.

As Npp goes to elect their national executive come 7th of July 2018 to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years, we western alliance for Npp governance wishes to wish all aspirant the very very best of luck in their contest.

We are wishing all candidate the very best of luck because contest is nothing but given the people and the voters the option and the choice to chose their preferred and hardworking candidate who can really work for their interest and welfare.

The party needs national executives who have the grassroot at heart and we hope our dear delegate will vote base on issues and not on friendship, emotions, sentiment or inducement.

Alliance is of the view that voting for the experience per of hands are the surest way of maintaining and retaining Npp into power come 2020 and therefore our decision to support the above mentioned names.

We are also using this moment to commend the contestant for the way and manner they all have conducted themselves as they go rounds to campaign and sell their vision to the king makers.

Once again we wish all aspirant the very best of luck come Saturday the 7th of July.

God bless Ghana.!

God bless Npp.!!

And God bless the Western Alliance for Npp Governance.!!!

Thank you.

....Signed...

Yaw Marvin

Director of Operation and Communication

0209122190

Silas Aboagye Da Costa

Acting President

0208620901

Ebenezer Turkson

Press Secretary

0200274151

Seth Noris Asare

Deputy Director of Programs

0244829639

Kwadwo Asare

Director of Research and Strategy

0246972547

Kwesi Annan

Deputy Director of Research and Strategy

0242031304

Alliance, Power!

Alliance, Mobilizing western 4 Npp Governance!!!

Source: Daniel Kaku