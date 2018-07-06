Digital Platform To Check Vehicle Insurance Registration

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that government will soon launch a digital system that will link the data of insurance companies to the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to check vehicles that have been insured in real time.

According to him, the system will boost insurance penetration and create a wealth of fund for investment.

Speaking at the U.S Ghana Business Forum organized by the U.S Chamber of Commerce Ghana, Dr. Bawumia was optimistic the move would also increase revenue for the government.

“In the next few months, the DVLA and Insurance companies will get on a new digital platform which will make it impossible to register a vehicle without insurance,” he said adding that “this means more business for insurance companies.”

He stated that the new digital platform would provide the police and the Ghana Revenue Authority with reliable data to know which vehicles have been insured through an electronic process.

He observed that “It will make it possible for law enforcement officers to determine the insurance status of any vehicle almost instantaneously.”

Dr. Bawumia announced that the platform would be launched in some few months time.

Drivers' License in 30 minutes

The DVLA recently introduced the Smart Drivers' licensing which enables drivers to get the license in 30 minutes through a digital platform.

The digital platform is expected to enhance the vehicle registration process through online application .e.

It also simplifies the transfer of ownership of motor vehicles registered in another jurisdiction and eliminates to compose transfer letter(s).

Also, it enables frontline officers of the Authority to determine the information of vehicle owners during the registration process in cases where vehicles were previously registered in another jurisdiction.