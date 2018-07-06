Nzema East MCE donates furniture to schools

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Hon. Frank Okpenyen popularly known as Franko has donated furniture to schools in the area to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

The presentation of the furniture was an outcome of the MCE's visit to some schools in the Municipality during this year's BECE.

During the visit, the MCE observed that the some basic schools in the area especially schools in the deprived communities were in need of desks and therefore ordered 2,000 dual desks for the students plus tables and chairs for teachers.

Distributing the first batch of the furniture during the week, Hon. Frank Okpenyen donated 250 dual desks to Kakusuazo M/A basic school and Bamiako M/A primary school respectively.

He also presented four modern lumps and two dustbin containers to the school.

Before the donation, pupils of Kakusuazo M/A basic school were seen either sitting on benches or lying on the floor of study and write notes, a situation teachers said affected their academic performance.

The donation was to create a conducive environment for the pupils to be able study well and improve their academic performance.

The MCE, Hon. Frank Okpenyen reiterated government's commitment to ensuring quality education for all children of school going age and tasked managers of the schools to exhibit good maintenance culture and ensure that the furniture was used for its intended purposes.

He pleaded the Assembly's readiness to commit more resources in providing facilities to ensure quality education for the nation's development.

Speaking to ModernGhana's Western Regional Correspondent after the presentation, the MCE revealed that as part of his commitment to quality education in the area, used GHC12,000 to sponsor mock examinations for students who just wrote the 2018 BECE.

He promised to liase with the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Catherine Afeku to improve educational performance in the area.

He used the opportunity to thank the MP for immense support given to the Assembly to improve educational performance in the area.

He, therefore, urged the pupils to take their studies seriously and avoid involved in immoral acts that could end their educational career.

The MCE assured the other schools to distribute the rest of the furniture in due course.

The headteacher of Kakusuazo M/A basic school, Mr. Augustus Sam Annan thanked the MCE and Assembly for the gesture and promised to reciprocate by utilising them effectively and efficiently.

He described the donation as timely and pledged his outfit's readiness to take proper care of the furniture.

He used the occasion to appeal to some institutions and development partners in the Municipality to emulate the example of the MCE.

He commended the MCE and pledged with him to help the school with other facilities.

The pupils also expressed their profound appreciation to the MCE and asked God to bless him. They were excited and fully of happiness.

The MCE were accomplished by some staff of the Assembly, his political party members, the media among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku

Img-20180706-wa0000

Img-20180706-wa0004

Img-20180706-wa0003

Img-20180706-wa0001