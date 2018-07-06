‘I Won’t Contest 2020' – Inusah Fuseini

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed disappointment that he could not bring more development projects to his people within his tenure as their representative in Parliament.

Though he says his tenure saw massive development within the constituency, he believes he could have done a lot more for the people.

Inusah Fuseini entered Parliament in 2006 through a by-election, and has declared his intention not to seek re-election at the end of this term in 2020.

He has served on various committees of Parliament including Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

He's also been a deputy minister and a substantive Minister at different times under various NDC administrations.

Parliament of Ghana

In an interview on Point Blank on Eyewitness News, Inusah Fuseini said although he had worked tirelessly for the few years he has been in parliament, there were still some challenges people in his constituency face which he wished he had been able to solve.

“I'm disappointed that I was not able to do more. Tamale started as a district, went on to be a Municipal area and now it is a Metropolitan area. The classification is not consistent with the level of infrastructure there. In Tamale town itself, my constituency which is the heart of Tamale, you will still see dusty roads, areas where the drains are not there, areas that are dark, and so I wish I could have done more for my constituency.”

Inusah Fuseini announced his decision not to seek re-election on June 30, 2018, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium where he was invited to address party members on the need to embrace unity after the just ended constituency primaries.

“I am the second MP to have served Tamale Central Constituency for a long time, so I have decided; that I, Lawyer Inusah, shall not contest the position again when it is time for primaries for 2020 elections”, he said.

