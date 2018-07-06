GJA Disappointed In IGP

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is unhappy with the seeming reluctance of Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, in the handling of the case in which some police officers brutalised Multimedia Journalist, Latif Iddris.

The GJA says it is yet to hear from the police after officially writing to the IGP requesting full disclosure on investigations conducted into the case.

“We made a report to the police and we met with the IGP and his team and they actually promised us that they were going to furnish us with the outcome of the findings…and it’s been months now, we’ve not heard anything from them. It’s like they are taking this thing for granted,” GJA Vice President, Linda Asante has said.

Latif Iddris was on March 27, 2018, beaten repeatedly by a group of police officers at the National Headquarters, where he had gone to report on the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho.

Latif Iddrisu has been left with a fractured skull and his health has been deteriorating following the cruel assault he suffered at the hands of policemen.

The police, according to a copy of a report procured by The Multimedia Group, say they are unable to identify the officers responsible because the CCTV cameras could not capture them.

They also claimed the complainant has failed to produce witnesses to enable them continue with investigations.

This aspect of the findings is being countered by Multimedia as News Editor, Fred Smith, maintained Latif produced two witnesses, Kwesi Parker-Wilson as well as his camera technician.

“I must say that multimedia provided two witnesses our own colleague Parker Wilson and Latif’s cameraman that night. They both provided statements to the police so it cannot be true that Multimedia and for that matter Latif failed to provide witnesses,” Mr. Smith told news anchor Bernice Abu Baidoo Friday.

Meanwhile, the GJA is scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday, to mount pressure on the police administration to identify and take action against the officers responsible for the brutal assault.

“We are talking about the rights of the media…we need to take action as an association,” Linda Asante said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM