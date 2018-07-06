United Zongo For Bawumia Wishes Contestants At NPP Delegates Conference Well

A group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling itself United Zongo For Bawumia is wishing all candidates contesting in the ongoing NPP National Delegates Conference well .

The New Patriotic Party has geared itself towards organising an incident-free and a fair national delegates’ conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region scheduled to take place on

A statement issued by the executives United Zongo for Bawumia said that the they write on behalf of the Leadership and the entire membership of the United Zongo for Bawumia to wish all aspiring National Executives of the NPP well.

“As a party which believes in providing equal opportunities to all manner of persons, we are of a firm conviction as a group that the upcoming election will be organized in all transparency and fairness”.

Below is the full statement

Press Statement

04/07/18

BEST WISHES TO ALL CANDIDATES IN THE UPCOMING NPP NATIONAL DELEGATES CONGRESS

We write on behalf of the Leadership and the entire membership of the United Zongo for Bawumia, to wish all aspiring National Executives of the NPP, well.

As a party which believes in providing equal opportunities to all manner of persons, we are of a firm conviction as a group that, the upcoming election will be organized in all openness, transparency and fairness.

Also, the NPP has been widely known as an idiosyncratic of clean, matured and issue based campaigning, unlike the other political parties. With our close monitoring of the campaigns of the all Aspirants, we must applaud all of you for not diverting from this distinctive and enviable norm of the NPP. We equally encourage you to keep up with such decency in your campaigns before or after the Delegates Congress.

Again, to the Aspirants, we must duly recognize that, in this election there will always be 'One Winner', and in this Congress, that 'Winner' must be the NPP.

We also will like to use this medium to state categorically that some of our members may be seen belonging to some Aspirants camps, we treat it as their respective democratic rights, but, as a group 'UNITED ZONGO FOR BAWUMIA', we have not and will not associate ourselves to any camp or an Aspirant. Our clear priority is and has always been the NPP first. We shall embrace and work with anybody whom the delegates elect to lead the party.

Lastly, we want to thank the organizers of the National Delegate Congress and equally urge them to keep up with their good works till the end.

We wish all Candidates, the very best luck. God bless the NPP.

Signed

United Zongo for Bawumia

Communication Director

Ibrahim Abubakar

Arthur Emmanuel

Deputy Communication Director