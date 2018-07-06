Edina Paramount Chief Wants August Fishing Ban Postponed To Next Year

The Paramount Chief of Edina in the Central Region, Nana Kodwo Condua VI, has asked government to consider postponing the 2018 closed fishing season in August to 2019.

According to him, there is the need for extensive education for fishermen “so they could buy into this noble idea”.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission is about to effect a ban on fishing for one month in August.

This is to help restore the dwindling fish stock.

But, speaking at 2018 celebration of Bakatue festival at Elmina on Tuesday, Nana Condua VI explained that “this close season is certainly a beautiful idea aimed at helping us the fishermen. We all know the situation with our fish stock. Closing it this August will certainly help a lot, but if you ask my candid opinion, I will suggest we postpone it to next year so our fishermen could own it. They say they just got wind of it from some CSOs and some Fisheries Commission officers.”

“As it stands now, they are complaining to us that they were not given enough time to brace for a no fishing in August. I am urging the stakeholders to consider this plea and also intensify the education at the community level.”

Interestingly, the period where fishes are “pregnant” is the same period in August that fishing activities increase in Ghana’s maritime space for decades. In fact, fishermen apply for loans from banks against bumper catches in August.

Nana Condua VI believes the Ministry and the Fisheries Commission could consider closing the sea to every fishing activity somewhere March or May every year “other than the August they are proposing”.

Meanwhile, rituals performed during the celebration of this year’s Bakatue supposedly showed that there will be bumper harvest this August, a happy moment for the thousands who gathered at the celebration, and they will not want to miss the season.

Fishermen kick against intended 1-month ban on fishing

Some fisher-folk at James Town and Chorkor in Accra have told Citi News that the ban must not be implemented because it will affect them and their families.

“I make between GhC100 and GhC500 daily. I can't do any work but fishing; I have been doing it since childhood. I have been a fisherman for 46 years and have never witnessed a ban on fishing activities. We are against it,” one of them stated.

Another said that if the government should ban fishing, he will not be able to take care of her family.

“I have been doing this work for forty years. This is how I am able to cater for everyone in my family. What does the government expect me to do when the ban is imposed?”

Fisheries Alliance predicted halt in fishing activities in 2017

In 2017, the co-convener of the Fisheries Alliance, Richster Nii Armah Armafio, said that the Fisheries Commission was working with the implementers of the Sustainable Fisheries Management Plan Project to bring a halt to all fishing activities for one month this year.

The reason given at the time was that such an act would help in the regeneration of fish stock in Ghana's fishing waters.

“Scientists are telling us that Sadinella stocks are pregnant around August and so if you have observed when you get them, they have a lot of eggs in them. The idea is to allow August to pass so that they will lay their eggs for the juveniles to go into the wild. The adults will then be available for capture.”

“You need every fish to spawn at least once to keep the cycle going. If we want to restock our fisheries, we need not disturb the spawning process.”