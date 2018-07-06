Committee To Submit Report On Ghana Beyond Aid

The Land and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, has revealed that the committee that set up to help attain the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda will present its report to the president soon.

The report of the committee will serve as a guideline on how to actualize the aspiration.

Speaking at the 242nd Independence Day celebration of the United States of America, the minister said, “Ghana welcomes and acknowledges the support from the United States of America towards the realization of the Ghana Beyond Aid initiative.”

“Meanwhile, the committee commissioned by President Akufo-Addo to develop the charter the in respect of the initiative is expected to come out with guidelines and roadmaps for the implementation shortly. We believe that moving forward; this will inform our engagement with our development partners.”

The Ghana, Beyond Aid initiative, he said “requires a deliberate, qualitative change in all aspects of our lives; especially, in the structure of our economy, the nature in the structure of our economy, the nature of our infrastructure, the education of our young people and the acquisition of skills, and above all, in our attitudes and holding firm to the values that define us.”

The committee is chaired by the Senior Minister , Yaw Osafo Maafo.

Ghana Beyond Aid fight for economic freedom – Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said, “decades after Ghana and the rest of Africa fought for political freedom, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is engaged in a fight for economic freedom, which is captured in his vision of a Ghana beyond aid. We hope this eventually leads to an economically-emancipated Africa, an Africa Beyond Aid.”

“Ghana is a shining example for the rest of Africa, and I sincerely hope it is sustained and enhanced.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana