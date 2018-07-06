Ghana, South Africa Partnership To Promote Trade

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said a strategic partnership between Ghana and South Africa is necessary, as it will trigger and boost trade between the two countries.

He said this partnership would also enhance trade and investment relations between them.

With West Africa and Africa's populations set to reach some 500 million and 2 billion, respectively, in 20 years, President Akufo-Addo noted that regional and continental markets in Africa should be in the mutual interests of South Africa, the number one economy on the continent, and Ghana, the gateway to the markets of West Africa.

“These markets will present immense opportunities to bring prosperity to our people with hard work, creativity, and enterprise,” the President said, adding that “my visit here is a signal of how much we welcome such a partnership.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Thursday when he spoke at the Ghana-South Africa Business Forum, held in Pretoria, as part of his State Visit of South Africa.

President Akufo-Addo noted that future economy of Africa cannot be the raw material producing and exporting economy of the past, and must be based on value-addition and industrial activities.

The role of the private sector, to this end, the President noted, is crucial. That is why over the past 17 months in office, his administration has set about putting in place the measures needed to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the business environment.

“I am, thus, notifying the business community in South Africa, to take advantage of the growing business-friendly climate in the country, to invest in Ghana. Our flagship policies of “One District, One Factory,” “One Village, One Dam,” and the “Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs” describe areas of opportunity, which I commend to you, as I do areas in the development of renewable energy and ICT growth,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo was expectant that the Ghana-South Africa Business Forum will help facilitate partnerships between Ghanaian and South African companies, and create the common platform that generates ideas and nurtures them into success.

“It is my hope that exchanges of this sort will enable the strong relations between Ghana and South Africa to grow even stronger,” he concluded.