Veteran Actor Gets Support For Heart Expansion Treatment

Psalm Adjeteyfio, a veteran actor who needed a heart expansion treatment, has received funds raised on a crowdfunding platform, MyNeesh, after a campaign for support was started.

The actor was once rumoured dead, but it was later revealed that, he had developed a heart condition and requested the public to help fund his surgery.

Following this, Mr. Seyram Kofi Mantey, the Director of MyNeesh, reached out to the public to garner financial support for Mr Adjeteyfio.

Mr. Mantey was able to raise an amount of GH¢1,000.00, which was presented to the actor.

Mr. Adjeteyfio expressed gratitude to MyNeesh and was glad crowdfunding was working in Ghana.

Mr Mantey said, 'crowdfunding platform is a tool that can be used to bridge the financial gap in the country. It can be used for charity purposes, business and reward purposes.'

Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a course or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically through the internet.