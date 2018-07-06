CHRAJ Intensifies Effort At Promoting Ethical Conduct

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) would organize a workshop on the tenets of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials for journalists of the Ghana News Agency.

The workshop, which comes off on Friday, is part of the drive at helping everybody to avoid doing anything unethical and ties in with the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

It comes as GNA moves to deepen its engagement with stakeholders - state institutions and civil society organisations and create the platform for effective discussion of national issues.

Mr Richard Quayson, CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner, who would lead the discussions said an interview that NACAP had been developed to bring down corruption.

He underlined the need for the media to continue to play active role in the implementation of the plan.