Ghanaians Should 'Cherish Honesty' In Line With The National Pledge

The Parish Priest of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Asante Akyem Agogo of the Konongo-Mampong Diocese, says Ghanaians have fallen short of adhering to the principles espoused in 'our national pledge.'

Monsignor (Msgr.) Matthew Edusei says, 'We live in a country where we're constantly reminded that people in high places are corrupt and do things that aren't in harmony with our pledge that we cherish fearless honesty. Maybe it should be struck out of our pledge because I don't see it anywhere.'

He said this on Sunday during the 125th Anniversary Lectures of the Accra Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church at the St. Bakhita Catholic Church, Community 20, Lashibi, Tema.

Msgr. Edusei lamented the rampant corruption in the nation by saying, 'That is why I think we're living in a period of denial. We say one thing and live another and because of that we don't even know we are living a life without integrity,' he informed.

He said the abuse of power was found everywhere, because most of the people engaged in corrupt practices were members of the various Christian denominations, but they did not see anything wrong with what they were doing.

He added that, 'You'll cry when you see where people live, and sometimes if such poor people found themselves at the wrong place, we clear them from their habitation, and where they land, we don't care.'

He observed how some children went to sleep without a meal adding that, 'It's a blot on our conscious when people live in abject power because they are old or widowed. We cannot see this and pass by. Our faith should tell us something.'

Msgr. Edusei lamented on the country decaying social fibre which had led to teachers selling hand outs before giving examination marks, pastors selling consultation times, patients jumping queues at hospitals and poor who cannot access a hospital bed even in an emergency.