NGO Gives Korle-Bu Rheumatology Unit A Touch

The Rheumatology Initiative, (tRi), a Non-governmental Organisation has renovated the Rheumatology Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to complement government efforts in providing quality health care to patient.

Nana Ama Brago, a member of the NGO led the initiative to raise funds to support the hospital.

The NGO upgraded the Unit and provided four modern infusion chairs and a bed, to ensure that patients were handled in a comfortable and medically sound environment.

The Unit has been adopted and named as 'The Nana Ama and the tRi Infusion Room'.

The Unit would offer outpatient infusion therapy for short and long-term treatment, including: Chemotherapy for autoimmune conditions, Antibiotics, Blood transfusions, Osteoporosis medications, Arthritis medications, Steroid injections, among others.

Ms Angela Berkoh, the Global Lupus Outstanding Warriors Leader said tRi had in the past provided to the Unit a television set, and wheel chair for patients, lifesaving medications, and supported the training of rheumatology nurses and education of patients and the public as well.

She explained that autoimmune diseases occur when the body's disease fighting cells get confused and attack itself, and in severe cases, organ damage and failure can occur.

She said the disease have been on the rise for decades worldwide and constituted the fourth largest cause of death among women.

Ms Berkoh said it was imperative to create awareness of the disease for effective methods of diagnosis and treatment to help people live longer and healthier lives.

'Autoimmune diseases remain among the most poorly understood and poorly recognized of any category of illness. It is prevalent in Africa, a cause for concern, because very little is known about it', she added.

She stated that the tRi was established in 2012, providing education, advocacy and research into the autoimmune rheumatic conditions in the country and Africa with special focus on young and adolescent persons.

Dr Patrick Adjei, the Head of Department of Medicine and Therapeutics Department, Korle-Bu Hospital thanked the organisation for the support and appealed to other corporate institutions to emulate their support.

He commended tRi for the immense support they have given the department over the years, adding that the infusion room was the most modern state of the art one in the hospital comparable to infusion rooms in first world countries, used by other specialties like the renal and respiratory units for their procedures .