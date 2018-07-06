Workers and residents in Community Nine and adjoining communities have appealed to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to immediately close down Continental Export Ghana Limited to avert an eminent epidemic.

According to them, Continental Export Ghana Limited which has advertised itself as a seafood processing company could be doing 'something extra' since the odour of its liquid waste which is pumped through the gutters periodically is too pungent to endure.

Speaking on behalf of many people who thronged the offices of Ghana News Agency, Mr Alexander Kofi Atuahene, said 'we suspect that something more fishy is going on behind those walls. Could it be a secret mortuary?'

They threatened to 'advise ourselves if nothing is done to stop the pollution' which stalled all activities in the area and beyond when the spill is done.

Meanwhile, the Tema Metropolitan Waste Management Engineer, Mr Solomon Noi, had told the Ghana News Agency that the company had been blocked from accessing the main sewer lines.

'I have ordered them in the short term to use a tank which would store the liquid waste for cesspit pool tankers to empty and convey to the recycling plant at Borteyman,' he said.

According to him, he had given them drawings for the building of a bio-digester in which organisms would be introduced to consume and breakdown the bacteria which produced the odour in the long term.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Oppong, Plant Manager, in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency, said they were operating a seafood processing plant and not a mortuary adding that 'we are abiding with the instructions of the TMA.'

He said they had plans to invest heavily in their waste management systems to bring relief to the community.

Sources at the EPA said the company was under its surveillance and supervision to make sure that it implemented all the necessary environmental laws of the land.

Continental Export Ghana Limited, mainly funded by Cayman island investors, operated as a free zone processing company and exports processed seafood products to Europe.