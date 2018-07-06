NDC Behind Money Propaganda Against Chairman Blay

Patriotic Youth 4Blay, a group within the ruling New Patriotic Party has fingered the opposition National Democratic Congress in the bundles of money with fake Chairman Freddie Blay's Tag.

Read the full statement below.

*PRESS RELEASE BY THE PATRIOTIC YOUTH 4BLAY*

Our attention has been drawn to a venomous virus of a propaganda being circulated across various social media platforms in the form of bundles of money with fake tag/seal of chairman Freddie Blay.

Not only do we see this as mischievous, but an evil machination of the NDC which has unfortunately been bought by Mr Ntim's camp for petty political capital and propaganda

We the Patriotic Youth 4Blay want to strongly urge all well-meaning Ghanaians and party faithfuls to treat the said propaganda piece with the greatest of contempt it deserves.

Not only does it seek to tarnish the hard-won reputation of chairman Blay, but to denigrate the NPP party and the Nana Addo government. This is obviously an attempt to paint the ruling party black in the sight of Ghanaians

We again want to use this opportunity to caution Mr Ntim and his team to desist and refrain from negative campaigning and personal attacks which only goes to bring division and cracks in the party. We believe that this is only an internal elections thus all must be cautious of what we say to our opponents.

To the party delegates and well-wishers of Mr Blay, we would like to assure you that this evil agenda has not and can never derail the cause of Mr Blay. He is more than resolute in his mind that come what may, he shall be the Victor at the end of Saturday's elections.

let's all remain calm and focus for the victory ahead is going to be massive. Chairman Blay shall be maintained so the party can retain power in 2020 and beyond.

Signed

Diamond Ashong (convener)

024 329 1735

Opeimu Woyome (Dir Communications)

0208400277

Fawas (Dir Operations)

024 396 9192