Resource Mobilization Key To Achieving 90-90-90 Targets

President Nana Akufo Addo has underscored the need for Ghana to strengthen her resource mobilization drive to achieve the global 90-90-90 fast track targets.

In view of this, the President said government was working assiduously to establish the national HIV and AIDS fund to ensure that the national response was financially self-reliant.

President Akufo Addo highlighted the need for resource mobilization in a speech read on his behalf by Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton V, a member of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC)

Governing Board during the inauguration of the Upper West Regional Committee of the GAC in Wa.

'This is the only way we can sustain and advance our national response amid dwindling donor support', said the President.

'Achieving these targets is necessary to position the nation favourably towards eliminating AIDS by 2030 in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)', he emphasized.

President Akufo Addo therefore appealed to all Ghanaians to support the government in the drive to achieve the targets they have set for themselves as the nation pride itself for having achieved a generally low prevalence of 1.67 in 2017 for the general population.

The President noted however that new infections were on the increase and therefore there was no room for complacency, stressing that they must work hard to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

He said the inauguration of the Regional Committee of the GAC was in fulfilment of one of the key provisions in the GAC Act, 2016, Act 938, adding that members of the Regional Committee shall perform the functions of the GAC in the region as may be directed by the Governing Board in writing.

Seven out of the nine members Committee were present for the inauguration and were sworn into office by Justice Baah Forson, the High Court Judge in Wa immediately after the inauguration.

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs Representative, Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann and the Regional Director of Health Services Dr. Joseph Teye Nuartey who were on other duties outside the region would be sworn in at a later date.