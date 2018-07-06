Pong-Tamale SHS Hit By Water And Structural Challenges

The Pong-Tamale Senior High School in the Savulugu Municipality is facing structural and water challenges and this is affecting academic work.

These challenges have made teaching and learning ineffective because students have to walk several miles to fetch sometimes unhygienic water for consumption and other domestic use.

Mrs Margaret Alasima Gbande, the headmistress of the school, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said students carry gallons for long distances in search of water and this has affected academic activities.

She said as a result of the inadequate accommodation situation, some students sleep in the classrooms or in the open compound.

Mrs Gbande said the student population stands at 2,222 and each dormitory accommodates about 50 to 60 students who struggle for sleeping space with their wooden boxes and other belongings.

She said the school also faces frequent power outages and this often disrupts academic work and this in turn has affected the performance of the students especially in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSSCE).

He appealed to government and Non-Government Organisations to come to the aid of the school to address these challenges amongst others to improve academic work.

In an interview with GNA, Mohammad Naziru and Mohammed Amin Inusah both students of school, said there are also challenges with the existing accommodation structures as they get flooded whenever there is heavy rainfall.

More so, they said, the food the school serve them was insufficient and this needs to be increased.