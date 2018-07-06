Nominations Open For 2018 Ghana Business Quality Awards

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2018 Ghana Business Quality Awards (GBQA) from July 3 to 31, to promote best premium quality products and business services in the country.

The award, which is the second edition, is being organised by the Foundation, under the auspices of the Ministry for Business Development and with endorsement from the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

A statement signed by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder and President of EFG and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the award ceremony would be held on October 20.

The ceremony is on the theme: 'Building Ghana beyond Aid: the Role of the Private Sector in Economic Growth and Job Creation'.

The statement noted that businesses could download nomination forms the EFG's corporate website thus www.efghana.com.

The statement said the foundation would recognise ten Ghanaian regional business icons as the business pride of their native region, and ten non-Ghanaian business icons as the business pride representing their various countries.

Others include, ten best premium quality products, and services that had met the standards of quality, deserving of praise and commendation from consumers and the public.

It added that as part of EFG's policy to assist in the creation and mentorship of the youth nationwide, the regional business icons will be required to mentor the youth in entrepreneurship and job creation in their native regions.

Four categories of award: 'Ten Regional Business Icons of the Year representing each region of Ghana, Ten non-Ghanaian Business Icons of the Year, Three Quality Leadership Award of the Year, and Ten Best Premium Quality Products and Services of the Year'.

The statement said, the Regional Business Icon of the Year assessment criteria will be based on the basis of three parameters.

The parameters are a Ghanaian or non-Ghanaian business executive, who is a native of a region or a country and has contributed to the social and economic development.

The business development should have built enterprises that have had a deep enduring impact on the economy and the wider society in Ghana.

And with an exceptional leadership skills, innovative strategies and focus on long-term growth, which has helped make his or her vision for the company a reality.'

The Best Premium Quality Services of the Year Award criteria assessment, according to the statement, would be based on the basis of three parameters thus a registered business in Ghana that had demonstrated overall service quality, competitiveness and innovation.

The Best Premium Quality Products of the Year award assessment criteria would be based on the basis of four parameters that demonstrate overall product superior quality, product labelling or packaging, product competitiveness and product standard certification (ISO 9001:2008 certification).