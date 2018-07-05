GCNet Scoops Three Awards At 8th GITTA Event

The GCNet team in a group photo with awards at the 8th GITTA Awards held last Friday.

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) won three top awards at the 8th Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards held in Accra recently.

The awards, the Digital Transformation Award and the Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year award were in recognition of GCNet’s continued commitment to the provision of e-Solutions to Government and its agencies through the deployment of a Single Window platform which connects over 10,000 actors in the trade space. This is the third consecutive time GCNet has been adjudged the Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year.

The Executive Chairman of GCNet also won an award as I.T Personality of the Year in the special individual category for his enormous contribution to the technology space in the country which has among others resulted in the transformation of business processes to boost competitiveness and make Ghana the preferred trading hub.

The awards also serve as a testimony of the recognition of successes chalked by GCNet in the deployment of key flagship e-applications in line with the Ghana Revenue Authority Digital Transformation Agenda and in conformity to the World Custom Organization outlook for customs operations. These applications include: the Letter of Commitment (LOC), the Single Window App, e-certificate for the Registrar-Generals Department, Online registration of Tax Identification Number, e-exemption and Total Revenue Integrated Processing Systems (tripsTM) among others.

The awards come barely three weeks after GCNet was adjudged the Trade Facilitation Company of the Year for the second consecutive time and Consultancy Service Provider of the Year at the second Ghana Shippers Awards held in Accra.

With the commencement of the implementation of the paperless review recommendations which took effect from July 1, 2018, the recognition has come at no better time than now when GCNet is leading efforts to ensure a fully paperless clearance regime as stipulated in the Ports Efficiency Reforms championed by the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

With a track record in the provision of automated services for trade facilitation and revenue mobilisation, over the years, GCNet has positioned itself as a key partner whose efforts remains unrivalled, underpinned by a culture of excellence in service delivery, innovation, integrity and professionalism.

Corporate Communications Manager of GCNet, Mrs. Aba Lokko who received the awards on behalf of the company, expressed appreication to all stakeholders whom the company has worked with over the years to make it the preferred e-solutions service provider in the trade facilitation space in the country.

She also commended management and staff for their diligent work under demanding timelines which has always ensured GCNet remained succesful in its operations and met the expectations of its business, stakeholders and social partners.

As technical partner to the Ghana Revenue Authority, GCNt continues to deploy innovative solutions towards the digitisation agenda of the Authority.