Ideal by all standards

A MELODY, A PIGSNEY,A PARAGON PENDING REALIZATION

My hand in yours as we lay in bed.

Your head enjoying the comfort of resting on my chest.A lady born with the heart of thousand mothers.

Both imagining as we boost to sleep.

Proud of my choices,

Content with our choices

Fulfilled in the bosom of concrete love.

A love that satisfies humanity.

She designs the best structure of our love.

We enjoy the commensal of love at the table.

She re-designs a formerly precarious love,

Thus making it firm in principle.

She outdoors an unprecedented love.

She's a pigsney, a type yet to be realised.

She grows by lifting her man.

She displays a conduct of effulgence.

I know my all is finally right.

My hand in hers just enjoying her spirit and soft delicate skin.My hands in hers just lying in bed,

As I whisper Thank you Dear God for this blessing.

She's more than awesome.

Her personality blossoms.

She eschews unfairness and non-balanced occurances.

She reflects on her womanhood.

An example worth emulating.

A consistent love she displays.

She chooses her love over all externals.

She defines what her standards stand for.

A staunch defender of values.

A staunch defender of her interests.

She possesses a soul not confined.

She stays as an ideal character, devoid of regrets.

A great choice made by the man.

A choice, forever which will ring bells.

She lifts him from the barest minimum.

She deserves the highest treatment of positive feeling. Her love, humanity, care, love, empowerment shall ring never-ending bells.

She's a damsel.

A pigsney.

A pulchritudinousness entity by all standards.

A "melodious" melody.

A quintessential example of what womanhood represents.

Indeed, a paragon pending realisation.

Submitted in dedication of the unflinching and unwavering love displayed by my able and pulchritudinous partner, Rebecca Atabem, preferably called Melody.

Julius Donkor

Concerned Social Commentator

0246902028

[email protected]