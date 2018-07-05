Relevance Seekers In Topsy Turvy Are Desperately On The Move In The Name Of US Rate: Putting To Rest The Ineffective Argument Initiated By Elements Of The Student Unification Party

We are cognizant of the diversionary tactics and strategies used by insensible and so-and-so elements of an already fractured student based political institution that has undermined its ideological and philosophical doctrines. In politics, one must first understand that the interest of the vast majority of the ordinary people remains supreme over individual or personal gain. In this light, we don't prioritize individual mandate; rather, institution. The recent dispensable demonstration carried out by petite and local bourgeoisies of the Student Unification Party is considered unethical and unpatriotic.

The CDC-led government headed by President Dr. George Weah has in its political wisdom seen the plights of the Liberian people important. The president has demonstrated an excellent leadership role by addressing almost half the needs of the ordinary people and has also kept the state in a stable atmosphere. Looking back at the past regime under the auspices of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her economic vampires who micromanaged the state resources without giving an account, we do understand that those same lulu advocates of the Student Unification Party who demonstrated in the Paynesville region in the name of US rate did not understand that the economic fraud was caused by the late ruling class after instituting Ellenocracy and Boakaicracy.

They did not know that the inflation in the rate of the foreign currency and prioritization of the United States dollars over the Liberian dollars was a predicament that was not put to rest during the time of their reign. When those SUPists were comfortably dinning and wining with Wilmot Paye, Rufus Neufville, Mohammed Ali, George B. Kailondo and their queen Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the people were left suffering from the economic paralyses, political strangulation, and social crippleness. There was a social class interest and other unhealthy conditions imposed on the people which they could no longer withstand. In 2016/2017, they, along with their political godmother printed a currency with the inclusion of a newly 500 note.

With no accountability, they distributed the currency on the Liberian market without eradicating the old currency which also contributed to the speedy inflation in the US rate. After a time of economic dispute, the ruling class failed to bring to rest the situation. Now that the CDC-led government has taken over the spoiled system with the intention of handling the situation in the people's interest why unserviceable rodents of the Student Unification Party who are direct victims of the electoral traumatic disorder are being used by opposition Unity Party to undermine this government and the peace we are enjoying.

This student based political institution has gone against the code of conduct of activism. On the campuses of the University of Liberia, they sold the students' interest and have lost relevance to the youth and student community. In an effort to gain their late prestige, they see the need to buy said relevance from the government of Liberia by parading the street corners of Monrovia. The questions then become: where were those pseudo advocates when the Unity Party kept the state and people in economic immurement for twelve years? Were they not on their bellies eating the crumbs that fell from the tables of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Boakai? When the US rate was at 140.00 which was an equivalent of USD$1.00= LD$140.00, or USD$5.00= LD$700.00, did they take the media to call for reduction?

Speaking from all perspectives with objectivity, the actual US rate under the CDC-led government is 16.00 which implies USD$1.00 is equivalent to LD$15.00 or USD$5.00 is equivalent to LD$80.00. Now, comparing the US rate under the Ellen-Boakai regime to the Weah-Howard Taylor regime, you will definitely understand the actual analysis. See below the breakdown:

Ellen-Boakai Regime

2006-2008

US RATE=70.00

USD$1.00= LD$70.00

USD$5.00= LD$350.00

USD$10.00= LD$700.00

USD$20.00= LD$1,400.00

USD$50.00= LD$3,500.00

USD$100.00= LD$7,000.00

2008-2010

US RATE=80.00

USD$1.00= LD$80.00

USD$5.00= LD$400.00

USD$10.00= LD$800.00

USD$20.00= LD$1,600.00

USD$50.00= LD$4,000.00

USD$100.00= LD$8,000.000

2010-2011

US RATE= 90.00

USD$1.00= LD$90.00

USD$5.00= LD$450.00

USD$10.00= LD$900.00

USD$20.00= LD$1,800.00

USD$50.00= LD$4,500.00

USD$100.00= LD$9,000.00

2011-2013

US RATE= 97.00

USD$1.00= LD$95.00

USD$5.00= LD$485.00

USD$10.00= LD$970.00

USD20.00= LD$1,940.00

USD$50.00= LD$4,850.00

USD$100.00= LD$9,700.00

2013-2016

US RATE= 110.00

USD$1.00= LD$110.00

USD$5.00= LD$550.00

USD$10.00= LD$1,100.00

USD$50.00= LD$5,500.00

USD$100.00= LD$11,000.00

2016-2017

US RATE=140.00

USD$1.00= LD$140.00

USD5.00= LD$700.00

USD$10.00= LD$1,400.00

USD$20.00= LD$2,800.00

USD$50.00= LD$7,000.00

USD100.00= LD$14,000.00

Weah-Howard Taylor Regime

2018 -

US RATE=16.00

USD$1.00= LD$15.00

USD$5.00= LD$80.00

USD$10.00= LD$160.00

USD$50.00= LD$800.00

USD$100.00= LD$1,600

Note: Multiplying the actual rate by the amount of available US dollars.

Taking into account the addition of the US rate under the Ellen-Boakai regime to the Weah-Howard Taylor regime, you will notice that the actual rate is summed up to 156 as illustrated below:

Ellen-Boakai regime plus Weah-Howard Taylor regime equals actual US rate

140.00+16.00= 156//

To conclude, the past regime is responsible for the high US rate on the Liberian market. The inflation is due to the lack of accountability for said currency and its mixture with the old currency. And because the right procedure was not implemented by those leaders who presided over the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Central Bank of Liberia, the Weah-Howard Taylor government is now faced with said problems. However, we believe that the current officials will implement policies and action programs that will help handle the current situation in the country and meet with the expectations of the Liberian people.