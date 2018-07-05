Nomination for Ghana Business Quality Awards opens

Nominations for the Second Edition of Ghana Business Quality Awards have opened in Accra from July 3, 2018 to July 31, 2018.

It is scheduled for October 20, 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on the theme: “Building Ghana beyond Aid: the Role of the Private Sector in Economic Growth and Job Creation”, a statement signed by Founder and President of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Sam Ato Gaisie said.

It is being organized by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), under the auspices of the Ministry of Business Development, with endorsement from Ghana Standard Authority.

Ghana Business Quality Awards 2018

The second edition of the Awards will recognise ten Ghanaian Regional Business Icons as the business pride of their native region, ten non-Ghanaian Business Icons as the business pride representing their various countries, ten Best Premium Quality Products and Services that have met the standards of quality, deserving of praise and commendation from consumers and the public in general to further explore the possibility of promoting Best Premium Quality Products and Business Services in Ghana.

As part of EFG's policy to assist in the creation and mentorship of the youth nationwide, the regional business icons will be required to mentor the youth in entrepreneurship and job creation in their native regions.

Ghana Business Quality Awards 2018 Category

The Ghana Business Quality Awards provide for four categories of award: ten Regional Business Icons of the Year representing each region of Ghana, ten non-Ghanaian Business Icons of the Year, three Quality Leadership Award of the Year, ten Best Premium Quality Products and Services of the Year.

Regional / Foreign Business Icon Awards 2018 Criteria

The Regional Business Icon of the Year assessment criteria will be based on the basis of three parameters; A Ghanaian /non-Ghanaian business executive who is a native of a region or a country and has contributed in the social economic and business development has built enterprises that have had a deep enduring impact on the economy and the wider society in Ghana, and with an exceptional leadership skills, innovative strategies and focus on long-term growth, which has helped make his or her vision for his or her company a reality.

Best Premium Quality Products and Services Award Criteria

The Best Premium Quality Services of the Year Award Criteria assessment will be based on the basis of three parameters thus a registered business in Ghana that has demonstrated overall service quality, competitiveness and innovation.

The Best Premium Quality Products of the Year award assessment criteria will be based on the basis of four parameters that demonstrate overall product superior quality, product labeling/packaging, product competitiveness and product standard certification (ISO 9001:2008 certification).

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the website: www.efghana.com or call 0302322868 for more information.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com