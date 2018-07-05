NPP Elections: "Stephen Ntim Is Just Creating Unnecessary Tension" – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had condemned National Chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, for accusing acting Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay of vote buying.

According to him, since they are both working for the growth of the party, it is important that he concentrates on the development of the party instead of throwing salvos at his opponent.

In his estimation, Mr. Ntim is only creating unnecessary tension within the party.

“I believe that in an election, there will always be a winner or a loser but a competition within a party like ours always has to be healthy. And that is why I urge Ntim to rather concentrate on how he will help grow the party instead of bashing his opponent.

“I believe is just creating unnecessary tension and has to be stopped,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM as monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's comment follows the accusation by Mr. Ntim that Mr Blay was engaging in vote buying.

He said Freddie Blay's procurement of 275 new buses for party executives in each constituency is an attempt to influence delegates who will show up to vote in the party's upcoming national executive elections on Saturday.

Blay on Wednesday took delivery of the buses in honour of his campaign promise to get them distributed to constituencies to help them finance their activities.

But Stephen Ntim, who is contesting Freddie Blay said at a press conference that the move is disingenuous.

“If you are really in love with your party or any organization that you belong to, you don't wait till a situation arises where you need favour from the people before you say I'm giving you a bus. If you do that, it amounts to vote-buying. Why is it that during the 2016 campaign he didn't bring 275 pickups, not even buses, but wait for the time when you say 'vote for me and get these buses'? That amounts to vote-buying,” he said.

ut Mr Mensah-Bonsu urged the party members to work tirelessly for the party and subscribe to the very things that unite them in order to strengthen the party.

“Members must work to bring the party together. When we are done with elections, what will be needed now is to bring all hands on board to work in the best interest of the party so they need to take note” he urged.