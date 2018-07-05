NPP-USA Sends Delegation To The National Delegates Conference

A team of NPP-USA branch executives are in Ghana to attend the party’s National Delegates Conference scheduled to take place in Koforidua in the Eastern Region from Friday, July 6, 2018, to Sunday, July 8, 2018. This year’s delegates conference themed, "BUILDING A STRONGER PARTY, DELIVERING PROSPERITY TO GHANAIANS" will among other things, elect new national executives who shall direct activities of the party in the next four years as mandated by the party’s constitution.

The team of 12 NPP-USA voting delegates is led by the chairperson of the branch, Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong. The team will be accompanied by about 10 non-delegates.

By convention, NPP-USA does not take sides in internal party elections. However, members of the branch in good standing are afforded the opportunity to vote to select the executives they prefer to lead the party. The 12 voting delegates are then entrusted by the powers of the branch to vote en bloc for the candidates selected by members in all categories. For example; if Candidate A wins the most votes in the National Organizer category, then all 12 voting delegates are required by the branch to vote for the same candidate. This exercise is founded on our long-held belief of One Member One Vote (OMOV) principle.

NPP-USA would like to use this opportunity to wish all candidates the best of luck in their bid to serve the party. We would also like to use this opportunity to plead with all delegates to STAND with us in selecting leaders who will position the party, particularly the external branches wing of the party for ROPAA implementation and most importantly affirm equal citizenship rights for all Ghanaians irrespective of where they reside.

We pray to the Almighty God to grant all candidates and all delegates traveling mercies.

Thank you!

--Signed—

Kofi Tonto

Director of Communications

NPP-USA Branch