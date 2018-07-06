Intern Nurse Leaks HIV Patient Record On Social Media

An intern in one of the hospitals in Accra has come under intense bashing on social media for making an HIV patient status known to the general public.

The intern who uses the handle @greys_boateng shared the post online to mock the boyfriend of the lady who we suspect is a friend or a neighbor.

She posted on twitter; At the fever unit today, your wcw pulled up a surprise visit..Apparently she had come for a review, she’s HIV positive As an intern, i was asked to go get her folder and interestingly i got her name right…Later I checked @ it really be your own people, stay awoke young kings.

She later allegedly named the lady leading to a hot confrontation in Twitter on her page.

Many have called for the intern’s total ban from the medical and nursing profession altogether as what she did is a blatant violation of patient medical record confidentiality.

Hiv-472x464

Hiv1-355x464

Hiv2-351x464

Hiv3-374x464