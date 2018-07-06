modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | General News

Intern Nurse Leaks HIV Patient Record On Social Media

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie / Modern Ghana
Intern Nurse Leaks HIV Patient Record On Social Media

An intern in one of the hospitals in Accra has come under intense bashing on social media for making an HIV patient status known to the general public.

The intern who uses the handle @greys_boateng shared the post online to mock the boyfriend of the lady who we suspect is a friend or a neighbor.

She posted on twitter; At the fever unit today, your wcw pulled up a surprise visit..Apparently she had come for a review, she’s HIV positive As an intern, i was asked to go get her folder and interestingly i got her name right…Later I checked @ it really be your own people, stay awoke young kings.

She later allegedly named the lady leading to a hot confrontation in Twitter on her page.

Many have called for the intern’s total ban from the medical and nursing profession altogether as what she did is a blatant violation of patient medical record confidentiality.

Hiv-472x464Hiv-472x464

Hiv1-355x464Hiv1-355x464

Hiv2-351x464Hiv2-351x464

Hiv3-374x464Hiv3-374x464

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie
Sarah Dankwah Jeremie Intern Gh Media School

quot-img-1The worlth of your parent's is a big decider of your future.

By: Emmanuel Adu Adjei quot-img-1
body-container-line