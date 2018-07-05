NSMQ2018: St. Peter’s Beats WASS, ADISCO

St. Peter’s Senior High School in the Eastern Region, has won the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz competition, ending a 12-year drought.

The Nkwatia-based school pipped West Africa SHS to the title by a single point after trailing through the first four rounds.

Folkssssss we have our winnerrrrrrr. Both St. Peter’s and West Africa answer the last riddle wrongly! Adisadel answer correctly for three points. Persco wins!!! #NSMQ2018 #GrandFinale #GCBMoneyZone

— NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) July 5, 2018

At the end of the tense contest, St. Peter's SHS, represented by Kissi Annoh Kwaku and Fenny Benjamin, had 45 points, West Africa SHS had 44 points whilst Adisadel College trailed with 39 points.

West Africa SHS’ Arkoh Sahene and Tade Abdul Hameed led the pack going into the final round but St. Peter's SHS answered two riddles in the final round for six points to overcome their two-point deficit to the Adenta-based school.

At that point, Adisadel College where all but out of the contest in the fourth round after faltering on multiple true or false questions.

Adisadel College and West Africa SHS started off the tournament as seeded schools, while St Peter's started off in the preliminary stages because of its weak performances in recent years despite being regarded as a science and math powerhouse.

Going into the final, it was clear the Nkwatia school was the underdog after a relatively tame semifinal performance.

Adisadel College was making its fourth consecutive final appearance whilst West Africa SHS knocked out defending champions, Prempeh College in its semifinal contest.

