4 Teachers Sacked Over Ejisuman SHS Sex Scandal

At least four teachers indicted in the Ejisuman Senior High School sex scandal have been dismissed.

Isaac Amponsah, Moses Asmah, Andrew Adu Asare and M. Osei were found guilty in several acts of sexual misconduct and immoral relations with students.

The dismissal, announced by the Ghana Education Service, follows months of investigation conducted by a special committee.

Background

Some eight students accused teachers of the school of sexually abusing them after a leaked sex video went viral.

In a horrifying tale, the students claimed the teachers on several occasions made sexual advances at them.

Others claimed the teachers, as punishment for trumped-up offences, forced them to stroke their manhood until they ejaculated.

The students broke their long silence to the media in what became the Ejisuman Senior High School sex scandal early last year.

Some nine of the teachers were interdicted after a preliminary investigation by the special committee set up by the Ghana Education Service.

It would appear four of them have been found guilty and their appointments terminated.

“After studying and reviewing the report management has endorsed it and finally come up that four teachers must have their appointments terminated,” Cassandra Twum Ampofo confirmed this to Joy News’ midday host Emefa Apau, Thursday.

According to her, each of the teachers was found guilty of specific offences.

Mr. Amposah on several occasions was found to have ordered the students to stroke his manhood.

It was also established that he abused his power as a teacher and took advantage of the students.

Asmah on his part was caught in the leaked video harassing the students while Adu Asare was also found guilty of professional misconduct after he was caught driving the students into nearby hostels.

The Education Service is, however, yet to consider prosecuting the offenders.

Mrs Twum Ampofo denied assertion the students were victimized by school authorities after the scandal broke.

She said the Education Service is going to strengthen the system to ensure that cases of alleged sexual harassment do not continue.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah