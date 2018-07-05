NSMQ2018 Winners Will Be Hosted At Jubilee House – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said that he will receive winners of this year's National Science and Maths Quiz at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The grand finale of this year's competition which is ongoing at the National Theatre, features West Africa Secondary School, St. Peter's School and Adisadel College.

In a tweet on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo wished all the three schools the best of luck and assured them of his support.

“The very best of luck to WASS, St. Peters and ADISCO in today’s #NSMQ final. It has been an enthralling competition, thus far, and I look forward to welcoming the winners to Jubilee House, as I did last year with Prempeh College. #NSMQ2018 ,” he tweeted.

The three schools rose above over 400 schools to claim a place in the final to battle it out for the bragging right, cash prize and other benefits at stake.

t. Peter's SHS overcame its compatriots from the Volta Region; Mawuli School and Keta SHTS, in its semi-final.

Adisadel College booked its fourth consecutive appearance in the National Science & Maths Quiz final after beating local rivals, Mfantsipim School, and Ghana National College.

West Africa SHS knocked out defending champions, Prempeh College in its semifinal contest.

Adisadel College and West Africa SHS started off the tournament as seeded schools, while St Peter's started off in the preliminary stages because of its relatively weak performances in recent years despite being regarded as a science and math powerhouse.

Adisadel College has been in the final for the past three years, and will be looking to make it two wins out of four after claiming the top prize in 2016.

Only 11 schools out of the 475 schools to have competed have won the competition since its inception.

West Africa SHS will be looking to buck that trend, as the only non-winner in the final.

The contest is being aired live on Citi FM, 97.3, and is also streaming on Citi FM’s Facebook page.

