MTTU Respond To Drivers’ Charge

The Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service has denied deliberately going after commercial drivers as alleged by a group of motorists who channelled their grievance through the Daily Guide.

A source at the Unit said 'we have taken note of the complaints of the drivers and wish to state that professionalism is the cornerstone of our work. All we do is to ensure that drivers, especially commercial ones, do the right thing so that discipline on our roads would be maintained.'

But for the presence of our personnel at vantage points, Accra Central would have been chaotic, the MTTU officer told Daily Guide on anonymity.

He said 'we as professionals and Ghanaians for that matter would not embark on a mission to make it impossible for drivers to carry on with their legitimate businesses.'

He said that their doors were open for drivers who feel unduly treated by some personnel to come and lodge complaints for the necessary action and investigations.

In a related development, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), under which the MTTUs in the various divisions operate, has released statistics of returns of cases reported in the month of June.

During the month under review there have been 59 cases of red light and other offences in Accra out of which 45 were sent to court with 38 convictions.

While four cases are pending trial seven are on bench warrant and four warned.

A total amount of GH¢28, 740 court fine was recorded, as GH¢24, 740 was paid during the period under review.

Non-red light cases had 263 reported, 244 sent to court and 231 convicted.

While four cases are pending trial, seven are on bench warrant.

Six cases are under investigations. A total amount of GH¢99,549 fine was imposed out of which GH¢95,629 was paid.