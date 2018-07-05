BA Police Arrest Attackers Of Community Cops

THE BRONG Ahafo Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, Yakubu Allassan, alias Castro, for beating up a community protection officer, Fred Yeboah, of the Ghana Police Service.

Allassan and his gang attacked Fred because they believed he was part of a police patrol team that raided their base on 8th June, 2018.

Briefing the DAILY GUIDE as regards the arrest, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, Brong Ahafo Regional Police spokesman, said on June 8, the police patrol team raided some hideouts of criminals at Techiman. On another day, the police at Techiman carried out some operations and arrested some criminals. Some days later, the police had a call that a police protection officer, Fred Yeboah, was being subjected to beatings by a gang led by Yakubu.

A police raid on the base led to the arrest of 23 suspected criminals, including eight women. Some of them were smoking Indian hemp, while others were peddling the stuff at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile, screening of suspects has been completed and those found culpable of criminal activities would be sent to court.