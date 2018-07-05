6 Persons Fined For Open Defecation At Sekondi-Takoradi

Six persons have been arrested by the Sanitation Monitoring Taskforce of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) for allegedly indulging in open defecation in some parts of the metropolis.

The names of the six, who were arrested at Effiakuma N o 9 and Sekondi Zongo, were given as Nii Addo, Salasi Denu, Cleland Holison, Mustapha Abdulsalam, Evans Gettia and Edward Botwi.

The alleged acts by the persons violated Section 14 of the Assembly's bye-law on solid waste management which states: “No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place other than approved toilet facilities”.

The six were fined GH¢200 each after which they were cautioned to desist from the practice.

Speaking to journalists, Abdul-Karim Hudu, Head of Environmental Health and Management Unit of the Assembly, stressed that the assembly would continue the exercise and bring the culprits to book till the practice was fully eradicated within the metropolis.

The latest arrest brings the total number of persons arrested in the year within the metropolis to 90.

A total of 63 people were last year arrested in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis for open defecation.